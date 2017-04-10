Haven School Board to to discuss enrollment at PGS

HAVEN, Kan. — While a decision to keep the Partridge Elementary School open has been made, discussion about the future of the school hasn’t subsided.

The Haven School Board will discuss the elementary school’s enrollment status during tonight’s regular agenda session. The school and Yoder Charter School were the subject of a possible closing because of declining enrollments at both buildings. In the end, the board decided to leave things as they are.

Tonight, the board will further discuss enrollment numbers and how the decline could be addressed.

Also tonight, the board will go over some contingency spending for the ongoing construction in the district.

Tonight’s meeting of the Haven School Board begins at 6 p.m. at the school district offices.