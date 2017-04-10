Four suspects formally charged in meth distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four people arrested back on April 2 in a distribution case have been formally charged.

Police responded to the 800 block of East 3rd where they made contact with 30-year-old Joshua Stucky. He gave audible and written consent to search the premises. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in what they say was a seller’s quantity.

Thirty-eight-year-old Stephanie Ridley, 33-year-old Jose Padilla Parra and 35-year-old Nathan D. Newton were also arrested.

All four have been formally charged with drug-related crimes, some with intent to distribute.

Their cases now move to a waiver-status docket.

Stucky is already facing a jury trial for felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute. There are also two misdemeanor charges, including DUI and no insurance.

This case goes back to October of last year.