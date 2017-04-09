KHP: 2 hospitalized after car hits a deer in McPherson Co.

MCPHERSON COUNTY – Two people from Hays were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. on Saturday in McPherson County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Malibu driven by Babara Camara,
30, Hays, was northbound on Interstate 135 one mile north of Moundridge.
The car hit a deer came that came out of the ditch.
Camara and a passenger Larissa Fagundes, 20, Hays, were transported to the hospital in McPherson. They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply