Former Wichita football star eulogized during memorial service

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former football star for what now is Wichita State University is being remembered for his composure confronting racism directed at him and other black athletes in the 1940s.

About 100 family and friends gathered Saturday at Koch Arena for a memorial service for Linwood Sexton, who died March 29 at the age of 90.

As a halfback, Sexton led the Shockers in total offense in 1946 and 1947, helping them to a 1947 Raisin Bowl berth. He earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors from 1945 through 1947.

That’s despite sitting out games in places such as Tulsa and West Texas State because of his race.

Sexton is a member of the conference, Shockers and Kansas sports halls of fame.