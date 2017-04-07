USD 309 to discuss drug testing policy

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School Board will go over a proposed drug testing policy during Monday’s regular agenda session.

The policy would provide random drug testing for students participating in all extracurricular and co-curricular activities including athletic programs, cheerleading, student council, band and vocal programs, and even parking privileges and most academic activities. The policy would cover all students in grades 7-12. Under the proposal, a vendor would carry out the drug testing policy and procedures and a designated official would oversee the program. The policy also deals with attempts to alter and sample.

The Nickerson USD 309 Board meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the school district offices on West 4th Avenue just west of Fun Valley.