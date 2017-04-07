Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announce new leadership

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the newly created company fully intact, Siemens Wind Energy and Gamesa

announced its new leadership team on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, as it is now known, has appointed Rosa Garcia as its new Chairwoman.

Ignacio Martin, former Executive Chairman of Gamesa, will continue as CEO until the new board can name his successor.

Andrew Hall, formerly CFO of Siemens Wind Power, has been appointed the CFO of the merged company. Xabier Etxeberria, formerly Business CEO at Gamesa, will head its onshore business. Markus Tacke, previously CEO of Siemens Wind Power, will head the united company’s offshore business, and Mark Albenze, who was the CEO of Wind Service at Siemens Wind Power, will head the combined service business.

The merged company will remain listed on the Spanish stock exchange. Legal domicile and global headquarters of the company, along with the onshore headquarters, will be also located in Spain, while the offshore headquarters will be located in Hamburg, Germany, and Denmark. The merger, which was finalized in the fall, was made possible after Siemens spun off its wind turbine sector into a separate entity called Siemens Renewables. Siemens wanted to partner with Gamesa to open up markets in South America onshore while Gamesa wanted Siemens expertise in offshore turbine technology.

In total, the merged company has close to 27,000 employees and products and technology installed in more than 90 countries. The united company has combined annual revenue of €11 billion, an order backlog of €21 billion and a global installed capacity of 75 gigawatts (GW).