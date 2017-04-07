Reno County Commission to consider changes to open burning ordinance

HUTCHINSON, K an. — The Reno County Commission will take action on proposed changes to the county’s open burning ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting.

The resolution will clean up some language and change some procedures on open burning requests.

Also Tuesday, the board will discuss overall goals and changes in meetings or procedures desired by the commission and take action on the request for repairs and an update to a brush truck for rural fire department #3 at a cost of $20,000.

Tuesday’s meeting of the Reno County Commission begins at 9 a.m. at the Reno County Courthouse.