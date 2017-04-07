Hutch man will represent himself at trial for two cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — When the trial begins for a man accused in a drug distribution case and a home invasion, he’ll be his own attorney.

It was a week ago that Jesse Aich was before Judge Trish Rose seeking a new attorney. The judge told him then that he should reconsider or he would have to represent himself.

Apparently, he is still not happy with what is now his sixth attorney, so Judge Rose decided that he will be his own attorney after she refused to assign a new one.

The cases against Aich go back to 2014 and 2015.

In one case, law enforcement allegedly found methamphetamine, a digital scale with white residue, new packaging materials and other drugs and paraphernalia items, as well as over $1,000 in cash.

Charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of three other drugs, as well as a final count of personal use drug paraphernalia. That case goes back to Oct. 28, 2014.

In the case from 2015, he’s charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, other weapons charges, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, five different prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia, all with intent to distribute.

Aich and Charles Swepston were arrested for an incident that happened early in the morning on Friday, July 31, 2015.

South Hutchinson police were called to a home shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and were told two men had forced their way inside and demanded money and valuables. The two victims reportedly fought with the intruders before Aich allegedly left and came back with a handgun, firing twice, but not hitting anyone.

The case is scheduled for trial this summer.