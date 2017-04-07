Hutch man wants to withdraw pleas in drug cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 62-year-old man serving time for one drug case who entered pleas in two others now wants to withdraw those pleas.

This came to light when the attorney for Willard LaGrange told District Judge Tim Chambers her client’s wishes. He asked for a 30-day continuance over the sentencing to allow for time to file a motion to withdraw the plea. Judge Chambers continued the case to April 28 to see where things stand and, if needed, would schedule an evidentiary hearing.

The case started with a search of a residence and the drug unit alleges it found 3.6 grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia, including packaging materials and a small amount of marijuana. The methamphetamine was split into several small baggies, which weighed about 2 grams each. Most of what they found was allegedly in the room belonging to LaGrange.

These crimes occurred in June of 2015.