Celebrate National Library Week!

National Library Week is a time to celebrate libraries and library workers. We have planned some special activities and events to promote using and support of Hutchinson Public Library!

Monday, April 10, 10:00 am

Chat Room

New Reading Area, 2nd Floor

We’ll have coffee, chocolate, and conversation. Hutchinson Public Library’s Director Gregg Wamsley will be available for questions and comments.



Tuesday, April 11

Library Worker’s Day

Recognize the daily hard work of our library workers. Tell a library worker, “thank you,” for all they do. Check out the staff favorites display. Nominate a stellar library worker here! http://ala-apa.org/nlwd.

Wednesday, April 12, 7:00 am

Breakfast on the Go

Grab breakfast on the way to work or school, or stay and read the morning paper. The library is open early on this day! Breakfast burritos from Taco Johns, cinnamon rolls from Carolyn’s Essenhaus and coffee from Scuttlebutts will be available for the first 100 patrons. The Hutchinson News will provide 10 extra copies of the April 12 issue.

Thursday, April 13

Throwback Thursday Library History

Come see displays about library history and pick up last chance giveaways with our old logo! Have afternoon tea at 3:00 pm with Ida Day, our resident ghost librarian!

Friday, April 14, 10:00 am and 3:00 pm

Tax (stress) Relief

Our library is a place you can come to relax, reconnect, read and recharge. Find relief from the stress of doing your taxes with refreshments, relaxing activities, and of course, exploring the stacks.