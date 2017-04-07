Bill making grocers 1-stop-shop for food, regular beer goes to Brownback

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Grocery and convenience stores could start stocking full-strength beer in two years under a bill passed this week by the Legislature.

The Senate passed the bill 27-11 on Friday. The House passed it 80-45 on Thursday.

Under the bill, grocery and convenience stores could sell beer with up to 6 percent alcohol by volume, while liquor stores could sell more non-alcoholic products, like mixers, shot glasses, lottery tickets and tobacco products.

Some lawmakers were concerned that large grocery chains stocking full-strength beer could put small liquor stores out of business.

The bill is a compromise between the two industries and their associations after a years-long effort to get wine, liquor and full-strength beer into grocery and convenience stores.

The bill still needs Gov. Sam Brownback’s signature.