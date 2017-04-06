William J. “Bill” Rea Jr. | 1926 – 2017

A longtime Hutchinson resident, he was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Asiatic- Pacific Theater. He had been manager for the former L. J. White Lumber Company and then retired from Stuckey Lumber Co. as a construction estimator.

He belonged to the American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, VFW Post #1361 and Loyal Order of Moose #982.

On Dec. 22, 1946, he married Mary Lew Tarvin in Hutchinson. She died Sept. 22, 2004.

He is survived by: his children and spouses, Robert and Sue of Springdale, Ark., Rebecca Ann Royse and Randy of Hutchinson, Melia Marie Stoll and Roger of Liberal; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Sherri Lynn Rea; six sisters and two brothers.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Pastor Tim Carey presiding. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial gifts may be made to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter or Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

