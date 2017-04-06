Two local residents face serious charges after drug distribution arrest



HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two local residents, both with past criminal convictions face some serious charges after when law enforcement went to a residence in the 700 block of West 21st around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Apparently in plain view in a bedroom where 42-year-old Bryon McCoy was located, they found a Zip-lock bag of marijuana and larger bag that contained two bags of methamphetamine and several more bags for packaging. The owner of the home apparently gave permission to search the premisses. Officials then say they found prescription drugs including a pill bottle containing 51 pills, new and used syringes, pipes with burnt residue from both marijuana and methamphetamine and some cash.

McCoy appeared Thursday morning before Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen where he was told of the potential charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, both with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia

He did managed to get his bond lowered from $18,500 to $10,000 and he’ll be back in court next week for the reading of formal charges.

Also arrested and facing the same charges is 38-year-old Sehara Hays. She managed to post bond and should make a first appearance sometime next week.

McCoy is no stranger to law enforcement with convictions for criminal threat, possession of drugs, aggravated battery, driving while habitual, theft and making false writing. Hays also has past convictions for forgery, arson, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.