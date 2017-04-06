The Latest: Kansas Senate rejects ‘flat’ income tax proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over its budget problems and raising taxes to fix them (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The Kansas Senate has rejected a proposal to raise additional revenue with a “flat” personal income tax that had Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s endorsement.

The vote Thursday was 37-3 against the bill. The only yes votes came from Republicans, President Susan Wagle of Wichita, Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park and Sen. Gene Suellentrop of Wichita.

The proposed budget fix would have imposed a 4.6 percent rate for all filers starting next year. That is the top rate for higher-income earners, and the bill would eliminate the 2.7 percent rate now in place for lower-income filers.

It would have ended an exemption championed by Brownback for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.

The measure would have raised about $652 million over two years.