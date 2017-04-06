South Hutchinson man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY — A South Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just after 11 a.m. on Thursday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Impala driven by Glen R. Ruta, 53, Hutchinson, was entering the highway from the Dutch Kitchen parking lot, four miles east of Partridge.

The driver failed to yield the right-of-way at U.S. 50.

An eastbound 1996 Dodge Dakota driven by Michael L. Everhart, 35, South Hutchinson, collided with the Impala.

Everhart was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Ruta was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.