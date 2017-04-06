SHOP Big Deals!!

CLICK HERE TO SHOP

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is The Big Deals Online Store?

Simply put, the Big Deals Online store is a way for you to save money on items or services you buy retail all the time. But you won’t pay retail with The Big Deals site and you can feel warm and fuzzy for supporting your local area businesses! We offer goods and services from local businesses at a deep discount to you. Typically 20-40%. All you have to do is buy a gift certificate through the Big Deals site and save, save, save! And you can save a number of ways, both online and off-line.

How do I order items?

You can order items at The Big Deals Store: — online at hutchinson.bigdealsmedia.net

I’m concerned about giving my credit card on the internet!

We use a secure server and encryption software to keep your credit card information secure.

How is my privacy protected?

We will not give or sell your personal information to third parties. No selling lists. No spam. We may from time to time send you information about the Big Deals store specials or alert you to specials. But if you don’t want these updates, simply let us know and we’ll take you off our email list.

How much is shipping and handling?

Shipping and handling is on us. No charge.

When will my certificates arrive at my mailbox?

We will process all orders before the end of the business day following your online transaction. If you choose to have your certificates mailed, you should see them in your mailbox within the next four business days from date of purchase. If you do not receive them within that time frame, please contact us. If you need your certificates earlier than that, please consider picking up your certificates at our office.

What is your return policy?

All sales on The Big Deals Online Store are final. We do not make refunds on orders after payment for your certificates are made. Once a credit card transaction online, or a cash transaction at our business office is made, there will be no refunds. What happens if I don’t use my entire gift certificate amount? Please use your gift certificate in one visit. Businesses do not give change or credit for unused gift certificate values.





How long do I have to use my certificates?

There are no expiration dates on our Big Deals certificates, unless otherwise noted.

When can I pick up my order?

Please give us a full hour from the time of your internet order to prepare your certificates.

If you have any questions regarding the Big Deals Online Store, you can call any time at our front desk during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our phone number is (620) 662-4486. Or email us at daren.dunn@eagleradio.net





During which hours may I pick up my certificates?

You can pick up your Big Deals orders at our office: Eagle Media Center, 825 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501

— Monday through Friday (excluding major holidays), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Identification is needed when picking up your Big Deal order.

* Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any lost or stolen gift certificates.