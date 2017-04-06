School Board elections moved to second half of year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Action by the 2015 Kansas Legislature has made a change in when Board of Education members are elected.

Beginning this year, local school board and municipal elections were moved to the late summer and fall of odd-numbered years from the spring. These are non-partisan races in which individuals do not file by political party.

For USD 308, there are four seats up for election in 2017. Those seats currently are held by Tad Dower, Jeff Nichols, Rudy Rodriguez and Kail Denison. USD 308 seats are all at-large with no geographic districts.

Individuals can file for the positions at the Reno County Clerk’s office, 125 W. 1st Ave. There is a $20 filing fee.

Deadline for filing is noon June 1. If there are more than 12 individuals who file for the four seats on the USD 308 Board, there would be a primary election on Aug. 1. The general election for the Board will be Nov. 7.

Candidates elected to the Board will take their seats in Jan. 8, 2018.