Robert A. “Bob” Smith | 1938 – 2017

Robert A. “Bob” Smith, 78, died March 30, 2017, at his home in Buhler. He was born July 25, 1938, in Emporia, to Lawrence A. and Veramae (Bennet) Smith. Bob graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1956. He was a meat cutter for Dillons and then retired from Yoder Meats. Bob was an avid horse racer and loved spending time with horses.

Bob is survived by: daughter, Debbie Knox of Lawrence, Kan.; sons, Rocky Smith and wife Dana of Buhler, Kan., Mark Smith and wife Brenda of Manhattan, Kan., Justin Smith and wife Teresa of Bridgeport, Kan.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Lawrence Smith; mother, Veramae Sergeant; and sons, Thomas L. Smith and Danny R. Smith.

Cremation has taken place. Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to Reins of Hope, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.