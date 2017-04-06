Near drowning involving 4-year-old boy in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A four-year-old boy was found not breathing with no pulse in a pool in the 1100 block of Bramble Bush Drive Thursday afternoon. The child was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition according to Police Lt. Josh Radloff.

Hutchinson police officers were dispatched to the residence and were able to get the child breathing before EMS arrived, but then at the hospital the child stopped breathing again, however they continued to work on the child and was able to get the boy breating again.

The child apparently lived a few houses down, with his mother going into her home to check on another child and when she came back out, she found the four-year-old missing.

The home owner with the pool had put a hose in her pool to fill it up and was inside when she noticed the hose was out of the pool and a gate to that pool was open. She went to check on he hose and saw pants or underwear by the pool. That’s when she saw the child.

The call coming in shortly after 4 p.m. and according to Radloff, the child was still alive at last check.