Mary Ann Crabb | 1922 – 2017

WAMEGO – Mary Anne Crabb, 94, died March 25, 2017, at Oakley Place, Topeka. She was born November 13, 1922, in Cunningham, to Roy and Louise (Hay) McNamee.

Mary Anne graduated from Cunningham High School in 1939, Sterling College and Kansas State University School of Journalism in 1943. With the war going on, she joined the all-girl staff of the Coffeeville Journal. After a year, she followed a patriotic urge and joined the public relations staff at Boeing Airplane Co., Wichita, and later took a job with the Emporia Gazette. She wrote the events that made news in Emporia for two years, then wrote promotional material for Colorado Women’s College for the next two years. Back in Kansas, she became a reporter for the Pratt Tribune. She was there about five years, part of the time as editor, and later did publicity for the Kansas Fish and Game Commission. She joined the Hutchinson News in 1960. After 15 years at the News, she became the Public Relations officer at the Hutchinson Public Library/South Central Library System until retirement. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Mary Anne is survived by a son, Philip Crabb of Wamego. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Margaret Elliott of Denver, Colo.

Private family graveside service will take place April 6, 2017. Inurnment will be in Maud Cemetery, Cunningham.

Memorials may be made to the Hutchinson Art Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501