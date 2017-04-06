Man sees battery charge move from being a misdemeanor to a felony

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – An area man originally charged with a misdemeanor battery case became upset when appeared before a judge and discovered that the state has amended the case making the charge aggravated battery.

Jeremy Raybern is accused of striking the victim on March 5, 2017 causing the victim to suffer an injury that required stitches according to statements in court.

Raybern became upset noting that he’s being fried was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time and doesn’t remember any of it. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen had to warn him to not talk about the facts of the case or make any statements until he has an attorney present.

His case will now move to a waiver-status docket on May 3.