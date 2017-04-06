Hutch Post

Pratt man tells of allegedly being shot by fugitive

Alex Deaton courtesy of Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A convenience store clerk just two months on the job was in the wrong place at the right time when the subject of a nationwide manhunt strolled into the Pratt store, pointed a gun at him and asked for his keys.

Riley Juel,19,  in a telephone interview Thursday with The Clarion-Ledger said the man was Alex Deaton, who was wanted for two Mississippi slayings, a New Mexico carjacking and the shooting of a store clerk west of Wichita.

Juel says Deaton told him he only wanted his keys, but then Deaton shot him. Juel says he ran into a back room of the Kwik Shop and called 911. He had no idea until after surgery who it was that had come so close to taking his life.

