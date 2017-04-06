Harvey Co. triple-murder suspect to face charges in Sedgwick Co.

HARVEY COUNTY – Prosecutors filed charges in Sedgwick County Wednesday against 31-year-old Myrta Rangel in connection with an October triple-murder in Harvey County.

Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder dismissed charges against Rangel and canceled a scheduled Thursday hearing, according to a media release.

“The joint decision of this office, and the Office of the Sedgwick County District Attorney, is that Sedgwick County is the best venue for pursuit of charges against Myrta Rangel,” according to Yoder.

Harvey County prosecutors had charged Rangel and 35-year-old Jereme Nelson each with one count of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder.

In January, Nelson and Rangel were arrested in Mexico and returned to the U.S., before extradition to Kansas.

On October 30, Authorities found the bodies of 33-year-old Travis Street and 37-year-old Angela May Graevs, both of Moundridge, and 52-year-old Richard Prouty of Newton, outside a rural home near Moundridge. An 18-month-old child was found unharmed.