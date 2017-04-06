George Francis Williams 1936 – 2017

George Francis (Bill) Williams, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 1, 2017, at Pleasant Hills Assisted Living Facility in Hutchinson. Bill was born on Aug. 8, 1936, in Winfield, to Kale Alonzo and Hazel Gracia Leone (Parks) Williams.

After graduating from Cedar Vale High School in 1954, Bill attended Southwestern College in Winfield on a football scholarship. He graduated with a degree in accounting in 1958. On Nov. 18, 1956, he married Marilyn Jean Taylor. Marilyn died Aug. 30, 2005. They shared 48 years of marriage. They spent their early married life in Winfield, and moved to Hutchinson in 1963, where Bill lived for the past 54 years.

After working at Consolidated Manufacturing for 32 years, Bill retired in 1998. Bill and Marilyn were active members of Eastwood Church of Christ. Hospitality was an integral part of their lives. They frequently opened their home to family and friends. Whether supporting mission trips or buying meals for friends and strangers, Bill touched the lives of many through his generosity. Bill loved God, his family, fishing at Roaring River State Park in Cassville, MO, and watching sports, especially K-State football. He was known for his mischievous spirit and sweet smile.

Bill is survived by: daughters, Lora Le Rawlins and husband Galen of Hutchinson, Martha Campbell and husband Steve of Dallas, TX; daughter-in-law, Kerri Cunningham and husband Kirk of Edmond, OK; grandchildren, Anne Rawlins of Nashville, TN, Erin and Chandler Julian of Nashville, TN, Ben Rawlins of Waco, TX, Taylor and Amelia Williams of Guthrie, OK, Todd and Rachel Williams of Edmond, OK, Emily and Ryan Merideth of Oklahoma City, OK, and Andrew Campbell of Dallas, TX; sisters, Barbara McGinnis and Nancy Richards; brother, Dick Williams; and many extended family members and friends. Bill was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; son, Michael Taylor Williams; brother, Kale Williams Jr.; and sisters, Joan Cornett and Patricia McGlasson.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Eastwood Church of Christ, 2500 North Plum, Hutchinson, with Galen Rawlins officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with David Tappe officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastwood Church of Christ. The memorials will then be sent to The Havens Namwianga Mission, an orphanage in Zambia, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Funeral Service Saturday, April 08, 2017

1:00 PM Eastwood Church of Christ

2500 N Plum

Hutchinson, Kansas 67502