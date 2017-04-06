Evelyn M. Nichols | 1928 – 2017

Evelyn Maurine Nichols, 88, surrendered to God’s whisper and went to be with her Lord on March 21, 2017. She was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Belpre, to Elvie and Marjorie (Huckstep) Newton. Evelyn graduated from Manter High School in 1946.

On March 8, 1947, she married Robert Eugene Nichols in Manter. They resided in Manter until moving to Hutchinson in Aug. 1973. Evelyn was a homemaker prior to working at Obee Grade School, Hutchinson National Bank, Big ‘M’ Truck Stop Cafe, Davenport Reality, Southern Welding and the Boy Scouts of America, retiring in 1999. Evelyn was a member of the United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star and Women of the Moose. She was a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Evelyn enjoyed reading, playing bridge and spending time with her family.

Evelyn is survived by: daughter, Raetta Wilson and better-half, Larry Jarmer of Hutchinson; 12 grandchildren, Jason Nichols (Jessica) of Hugoton, Marcus Nichols (Mindy) of Redondo Beach, Calif., Chastidy Nichols of Manhattan, Dustin Nichols of Phoenix, Ariz., Heather Peel (Zach) of Arkansas City, Christie Warren (Jason) of South Hutchinson, Daric Tharp (Corissa Ward), Ryan Tharp (Dawn Davis), Corey Tharp (Patricia), George Tharp (Abby), Daniel Wilson Jr. (Sarah), Alyssa Wilson (Gary Traffas), all of Hutchinson; 24 great-grandchildren, Abagil, Ericka, Lexie, Kyla, Brandon, Gage, Chevelle, Sierra, Julie, Emma, Benjamin, Jade, Brianna, Sophia, Brian, Christian, Adam, Michael, Jacob, Star, Harley, Zane, Willow, Layna; 17 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Judy Nichols of Hugoton; sisters-in-law, Gay Newton of Hutchinson, Arlene Nichols of Johnson, and Edna Nichols of Olathe; nephews, Jerald Nichols, Rick and Kyle Newton, Richard Glasscock; nieces, Kathy Loper, Melody Winter and Diana Daniels.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Robert; sons, Eldon and Randall;daughterr, Evelyn “Louise” Tharp; son-in-law, Robert Tharp; great-granddaughter, Ivy Lynn Nichols; brother, Dwaine Newton; nephews, Duaine, Gaylon, and Stevey Nichols; brothers-in-law, Harold and Donald Nichols; sister-in-law, Doris Glasscock and husband, Richard.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel, with Pastor Steve Hodgson officiating. Burial will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Johnson Cemetery, Johnson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Memorial Service Friday, April 07, 2017

2:00 PM Elliott Mortuary & Crematory

1219 N. Main St.

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501