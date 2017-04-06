Evelyn “Louise” Tharp | 1956 – 2017

Evelyn “Louise” Tharp, 60, went to be with her beloved on March 27, 2017. She was born December 10, 1956, in Ulysses, to Robert and Evelyn Nichols.

Louise, as she liked to be called, had a passion for gardening and her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren whenever possible. Louise also enjoyed going to the casino with family and friends. She worked for Executive Management Services, always enjoying her work and co-workers.

On Aug. 20, 1974, Louise married Robert Eugene Tharp. He passed away Feb. 20, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Eldon and Randy Nichols.

Louise is survived by: sons, Daric and Corissa, Ryan and Dawn, Corey and Pat, George and Abby, all of Hutchinson; sister, Raetta Wilson and fiance, Larry Jarmer; and sister-in-law, Judy Nichols. She had many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends who loved her dearly. Louise was a kind and loving woman who will be missed by all who knew her, especially her family.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel, with Pastor Steve Hodgson officiating. Burial will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Johnson Cemetery, Johnson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67501.

