Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

4/5/2017 Cochran Aiden Aaron $0 Failure to Appear



4/5/2017 Wedgewood Dustin Edward $500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/5/2017 Raybern Jeremy Wayne $0 Probation Violation



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance (fewer than 5 Marijuana Plants)



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 100g or more



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



4/5/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



4/5/2017 Carson Richard Scott $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/5/2017 Hays Sehara Ann $0 Probation Violation



4/5/2017 Hays Sehara Ann $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; < 1g



4/5/2017 Hays Sehara Ann $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/5/2017 Hays Sehara Ann $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



4/5/2017 Hays Sehara Ann $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/5/2017 McCoy Bryon Lee $18,500 Failure to Appear



4/5/2017 McCoy Bryon Lee $18,500 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; < 1g



4/5/2017 McCoy Bryon Lee $18,500 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/5/2017 McCoy Bryon Lee $18,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



4/5/2017 McCoy Bryon Lee $18,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



4/5/2017 McCoy Bryon Lee $18,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/5/2017 Sprinkle Krista Marie $2,500 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



4/5/2017 Sprinkle Krista Marie $2,500 Probation Violation



4/5/2017 Sprinkle Krista Marie $2,500 Probation Violation



4/5/2017 Corcoran Corene Ann $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



4/5/2017 Spillman Garrett Clay $0 Failure to Appear



4/5/2017 Holloway Joseph Dean $0 Probation Violation





