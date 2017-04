HUTCHINSON, Kan. A four-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a near drowning in Hutchinson Thursday afternoon.According to KWCH the child was found unresponsive in a pool in the 1100 block of Bramble Bush Drive shortly before 4 p.m.The child was resuscitated and taken to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in critical condition.A chaplain at the hospital says the child was flown to Wesley Medical Center for further treatment.

Please follow and like us: