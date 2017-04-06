The Latest: Kansas GOP divided over ‘flat’ income tax plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over its budget problems and raising taxes to fix them (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Republicans legislators in Kansas are divided over a proposal to raise additional revenue with a “flat” personal income tax despite GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s endorsement.

The Republican-controlled Senate was debating an income tax bill Thursday, a day after Brownback said publicly that he would sign it or something similar.

GOP leaders conceded the bill might not pass.

The proposed budget fix would impose a 4.6 percent rate for all filers starting next year. That is the top rate for higher-income earners, and the bill would eliminate the 2.7 percent rate now in place for lower-income filers.

It would end an exemption championed by Brownback for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.

The measure would raise about $652 million over two years. Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion.

