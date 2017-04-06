The Latest: Kansas GOP divided over ‘flat’ income tax plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over its budget problems and raising taxes to fix them (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Republicans legislators in Kansas are divided over a proposal to raise additional revenue with a “flat” personal income tax despite GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s endorsement.
The Republican-controlled Senate was debating an income tax bill Thursday, a day after Brownback said publicly that he would sign it or something similar.
GOP leaders conceded the bill might not pass.
The proposed budget fix would impose a 4.6 percent rate for all filers starting next year. That is the top rate for higher-income earners, and the bill would eliminate the 2.7 percent rate now in place for lower-income filers.
It would end an exemption championed by Brownback for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.
The measure would raise about $652 million over two years. Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion.
Ready says
Just like Trump brownback does not care about low or middle income earners.
Or for that matter sick and elderly
2 Cents says
Yep!
June-buggin says
How did we arrive here? We all help to shape the world and this is the reality we have made in America?
A reality where the poor are demonized. Even the poor hate the poor anymore.
2 Cents says
Yep, everybody hates everybody else!
JM says
It’s funny how people always want “others” to pay their fair share until it becomes time for them to pay their fair share too. A flat tax is a great idea. Everyone needs skin in the game and when you can raise the percent that someone else pays without it affecting your own, that’s when hypocrisy and corruption set in. Everyone needs to pay period. A flat rate for all is the very definition of fairness.
Just sayin... says
Sounds like you are in the “high income” bracket now, JM.
The problem with this is simply that you “high income” tax payers will see an increase of only .4% in your state income taxes. But, the low to mid range income earners will have their taxes basically double. Explain to me how this is fair. I’m ok with a flat tax system, but this proposal is to me is pretty unfair to people who are struggling just to make ends meet.
2 Cents says
Again, a flat tax rate is egregiously unfair. Only a tax rate directly proportional to everybody’s income is fair. Sam Brownback is a heinous criminal!
jake says
We the people deserve better! I thought Sam was leaving. Please go. now today would be ok