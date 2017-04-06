BREAKING: USD 308 Superintendent announces resignation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – USD 308 Superintendent, Dr. Shelly Kiblinger told members of the Hutchinson Public Schools Board of Education Thursday she was resigning her position, effective June 30.

Kiblinger, who is in her sixth year as superintendent submitted her letter of resignation during the special meeting. The Board voted 7-0 to accept her resignation. Kiblinger is resigning to take advantage of another opportunity in Kansas.

The superintendent told the Board she had been offered a job opportunity closer to her family. The job offer was conditioned on her being released from her current contract on June. 30.

Kiblinger is the district’s 31st superintendent in its 145-year history.