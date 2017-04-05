Hutch Post

Woman charged with murder of 2-year-old Kansas girl

THOMASSON-photo Johnson Co.

JOHNSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Johnson County are investigating a suspect for the death of a 2-year-old.

On Tuesday, police arrested Lindsey Nicole Thomasson in connection with the February 7, 2017 death of 2-year-old Presley Porting, according to a social media report from Gardner Police.

Thomasson lived with the girl and the child’s biological father at the time of the death, according to police.

Thomasson is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail with a $2 million-dollar bond.

Comments

  1. I suspect the lady is not the baby girls’ birth mother. I hope this is not the case–murdering a 2 year old. , but if it is, she deserves a long-time jail/prison sentence and NO community corrections.

    Reply

