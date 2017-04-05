South Hutchinson and McPherson residents killed in Oklahoma accident

NOBLE COUNTY — Two area women died in an accident just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in Noble County, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a van driven by 22-year-old Ryan Fulcher of South Hutchinson was westbound on U.S. 412, about seven miles northeast of Perry, when the van left the road and hit the trailer of a semi that was parked on the westbound shoulder.

Two passengers, 20-year-old Beth Ratley of South Hutchinson and 21-year-old Rebecca Fulcher of McPherson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan Fulcher and a third passenger, 24-year-old Leah Ratley of South Hutchinson, were transported to Stillwater Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the semi, 26-year-old Dhafer M. Awad of Scottsdale, Arizona, was not injured.