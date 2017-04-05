Reno County Tax statements are being mail out

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Because of the confusion over the first round tax statements sent out in December, the County Treasurer’s office has decided to mail full second half statements instead of the cost saving post cards that have been sent in the past.

They are printing these in-house instead of sending them out to a third party company to print and mail to try to save on cost. Statements are scheduled to be delivered to the post office on Friday, April 7.

They say they believe these statements are correct. They say they verified all mill levies and special assessments were added correctly on the statements for accuracy. They verified the total on the coupons were accurate.

They will be mailed in a plain white envelope from the Reno County Treasurer. The enclosed return envelope will have the box to indicate a receipt, which was missing from the December return envelopes.

They ask that residents double check the first and second half coupons at the bottom of the page. Because of the mill levy and special assessment errors on the first statements, not all first half taxes were paid in full. Some may see a small total due on the first half coupon. This could be a result of the errors on the first statements and the amount was not paid in full. If you were part of the population involved in the missing mill levy, you won’t be charged a penalty on this amount if paid on or before May 10.

Plus, they say some people may receive statements showing a zero balance. Because they had to run a full file to catch the unpaid first half, taxes paid in full and those who have their taxes paid by escrow may receive statements showing a zero balance. They tell us this is correct; the zero balance is not an error.

Delinquent Personal Property taxes went to warrant in February. Delinquent Personal Property is due in full if no payment was made by Dec. 21 of last year. Once this tax goes to warrant and is turned over to the sheriff’s department to collect, additional fees are added to the base amount of tax due.

If your Personal Property statement shows a balance due on the first half, you will need to contact the sheriff’s department at 694-2726 for the correct amount due and pay them directly, or you can just go to the Sheriff’s Department on the second floor of the courthouse to pay in full.

The Treasurer’s office will not collect 2016 delinquent personal property tax until the sheriff’s department turns them back over later in the year.