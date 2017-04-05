Rangal prelim set for Thursday

NEWTON, Kan. — A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday morning for one of two people accused of killing three people before fleeing to Mexico.

The hearing for 31-year-old Myrta Rangel is scheduled for 9:30 at the Harvey County Courthouse in Newton.

Rangel and 35-year-old Jereme Nelson face three counts of capital murder and first degree murder in the shooting deaths of of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty. Harvey County David Yoder says he will seek the death penalty in the case.

The victims’ bodies were found in October outside a rural home near Moundridge. An 18-month-old child was found unharmed.