Kansas man dies after head-on pickup, semi crash

MITCHELL- A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9a.m. on Wednesday in Mitchell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Ford F150 driven by Sean R. Cooper, 39, Beloit was west bound on U.S. 24 five miles east of Beloit. The pickup crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to McDonald Funeral Home. The semi driver from Nebraska was not injured.

Cooper was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.