Hutchinson Rotary Club presented $20,000 in grants to local non-profits



HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Rotary Club has presented $20,000 in grants to thirteen local non-profits during its April 3 meeting. The club awards grants annually to non-profits that have programs focusing on healthy youth development and education.

The organizations receiving grants this year were:

Altrusa International of Hutchinson – Youth Literacy Program

American Legion Boys’ State – Youth Leadership Development

American Legion Auxiliary – Girls State – Youth Leadership Development

Boys and Girls Club – Youth Leadership Development

Community Agricultural Site (CAS) – Youth Health Education

Early Education Center – Youth Health Education

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland – Youth Leadership Development

Horizons Child Advocacy Center – Youth Safety Program

Hutchinson Community College Endowment Association Scholarships – Youth Education

Reno County 4-H Foundation – Youth Leadership Development

Reno County Communities That Care – Youth Literacy Program

Ulster Project of Greater Hutchinson – Youth Leadership Development

United Way of Reno County – Youth Literacy Program

“Our Club is honored to present these grants to non-profits that work tirelessly to improve the Hutchinson Community,” Rotary President Jade Piros de Carvalho said. “The grant application process begins in January each year. Those interested in more information can contact us through our website at hutchrotary.org.”

Rotary Club meetings take place on the first and third Monday of the month from 11:45-1:00 pm at the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center. Non-members are welcome to enjoy the speaker and lunch for a fee of $15 cash or check.