Hutch man continues to see more criminal charges against him

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of three people charged in a drug distribution case has a new charge filed against him and a new arrest.

Timothy Thomas has been charged by the state with theft by deception in case that goes back to Sept. 18, 2016. In that case he is accused of taking between $1,500 and $25,000 from the victim by a deceptive means.

Law enforcement apparently went to a home on East Avenue A to serve the warrant and during that time they found a can that contained a prescription drug. Thomas claims he has a prescription, but couldn’t produce it. So he faces a possible charge of possession of depressants.

He is also facing charges with two other people for allegedly having a seller’s quantity of drugs. He along with Travis Collier and Cynthia Bennett are charged in a case involving the distribution of methamphetamine as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The state alleges the trio had between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine for the case from Aug. 19, 2016. Police also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

That case is pending a preliminary hearing.