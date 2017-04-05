Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

4/4/2017 Welch Jacob William $500 Probation Violation



4/4/2017 Welch Jacob William $500 Failure to Appear



4/4/2017 Thomas Timothy Shane $3,000 Theft; By Deception; $1,500 to $24,999

4/4/2017 Thomas Timothy Shane $3,000 Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)



4/4/2017 Smith Thomas Melvin $0 Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500



4/4/2017 Smith Thomas Melvin $0 Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500



4/4/2017 McDow Steven Andrew $0 Public Intoxication (KSA 08-1543)



4/4/2017 Carter Robert Wayne $5,000 Forgery; Issuing or distributing



4/4/2017 Tipton Geoffrey Dion $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



4/4/2017 Tipton Geoffrey Dion $0 Failure to Appear



4/4/2017 McGee Candice Marie $0 Failure to Appear



4/4/2017 Baughman Maria Cheyenne $0 Failure to Appear



4/4/2017 Kincaid Tayna Dean $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/4/2017 Kincaid Tayna Dean $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/4/2017 Kincaid Tayna Dean $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/3/2017 Ford Charles David $45,000 Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon



4/3/2017 Ford Charles David $45,000 Kidnapping; AGGRAVATED



4/3/2017 Smith Linda Jean $0 Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500



4/3/2017 Smith Linda Jean $0 Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500



4/3/2017 Hinton II William Joseph $0 Failure to Appear



4/3/2017 Hinton II William Joseph $0 Failure to Appear



4/3/2017 Ward John Wallace $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



4/3/2017 Ward John Wallace $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



4/3/2017 Hendricks Crystal Keyoka $0 Failure to Appear



4/3/2017 Peterson Austin Dale $0 Direct Contempt



4/3/2017 Peterson Austin Dale $0 Failure to Appear



4/3/2017 Peterson Austin Dale $0 Failure to Appear



4/3/2017 Stover David Edward $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



4/3/2017 Stover David Edward $0 Failure to Appear



4/3/2017 Wornkey Jessica Dawn $0 Failure to Appear



4/3/2017 White Nolan Chance $5,000 Probation Violation



4/3/2017 Robertson Timothy Don $0 Failure to Appear



4/3/2017 Robertson Timothy Don $0 Failure to Appear



4/3/2017 Robertson Timothy Don $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



4/2/2017 Stokley- Ridley Stephanie Ann $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g



4/2/2017 Stokley- Ridley Stephanie Ann $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



4/2/2017 Stokley- Ridley Stephanie Ann $0 Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use



4/2/2017 Padilla-Parra Jr Jose Felix $7,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/2/2017 Padilla-Parra Jr Jose Felix $7,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Felony case



4/2/2017 Padilla-Parra Jr Jose Felix $7,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/2/2017 Myers III William Dale $14,500 Probation Violation



4/2/2017 Myers III William Dale $14,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/2/2017 Myers III William Dale $14,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant

Warrant

4/2/2017 Myers III William Dale $14,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/2/2017 Stucky Joshua John $10,000 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g



4/2/2017 Stucky Joshua John $10,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



4/2/2017 Stucky Joshua John $10,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/2/2017 Plummer Lexington Lane $0 Failure to Appear



4/2/2017 Newton Nathan Damon $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/2/2017 Newton Nathan Damon $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/2/2017 Beasley Ashley Ann $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/2/2017 Beasley Ashley Ann $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



4/2/2017 Richards Kristopher Lee $0 Probation Violation



4/2/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



4/2/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 100g or more



4/2/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



4/2/2017 Mobley Lucas Gene $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



4/2/2017 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos $4,000 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



4/2/2017 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos $4,000 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



4/2/2017 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos $4,000 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/2/2017 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos $4,000 Stalking; Conduct causing fear to a person or person’s family



4/2/2017 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos $4,000 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



4/2/2017 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos $4,000 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/2/2017 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos $4,000 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



4/2/2017 Colegrove Melanie Nicole $6,000 Probation Violation



4/2/2017 Colegrove Melanie Nicole $6,000 Failure to Appear



4/2/2017 Colegrove Melanie Nicole $6,000 Failure to Appear



4/2/2017 Symns Lloyd Carlyle $0 Failure to Appear

