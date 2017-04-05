2nd earthquake this week reported in north central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY -A second earthquake this week hit north central Kansas on Wednesday morning.

The quake just after 5:30 a.m. measured 2.7 and was centered approximately 9 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, a quake that measured 3.4 was centered approximately 5 miles, southeast of Mankato, according to the USGS.

On Sunday, the USGS reported a 2.8 earthquake was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge at 6:15p.m.

The agency recorded 7 earthquakes in March including a 2.9 quake Thursday near Belle Plaine.

The USGS also recorded 6 earthquakes in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Wednesday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.