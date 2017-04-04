Police, KBI seize cash, pounds of Colorado pot at Kansas home

BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

Just before 11a.m. Monday police and special agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 Block of West Broadway Avenue in Hoisington, according to a media release.

During the search officers found several pounds of marijuana, determined to be brought in from Colorado.

They also located a substantial amount of cash and drug paraphernalia, including items used in the cultivation of marijuana.

Police also arrested a 22- year-old white female. She is being held in the Barton County jail with a bond of $100,000.