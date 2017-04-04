IdeaTek Equity Group announces acquisition of digital billboard company

Daniel Friesen Jerrod Riemer Tammy Stanfill

BUHLER, Kan. – IdeaTek Equity Group Tuesday announced the purchase of Art Studio Signs, a provider for nearly 30 years of signs and electronic billboards in Hutchinson and the surrounding area. The business, now known as IdeaTek Media, will operate out of IdeaTek headquarters in Buhler and will partner with longtime owner Tammy Stanfill to expand the company.

Founded in 1986 by Stanfill, Art Studio Signs began as a provider of sand carved wood signs and transitioned into signage of all types before adopting a focus on digital billboards. Stanfill ran the operation with her husband, Steve, until his untimely death in 2015.

“It was always Steve’s dream to build a digital billboard network across the U.S., and he played a large part in the growth of the industry in Wichita,” said Stanfill. “After his passing, I decided it was time to partner with IdeaTek to grow and improve upon the network.”

IdeaTek Telcom staff will take over the day-to-day operations of the sign company. “Steve and Tammy were really forward thinking in how they evolved their operation with changing technology. Tammy’s expertise alongwith the additional staffing and capital that IdeaTek offers will allow us to take a successful business and make it even better,” noted IdeaTek CEO Jerrod Reimer.

Current sign locations include the busy intersections of 30th and Plum, 11th and Lorraine and 17th and Lorraine in Hutchinson, as well as U.S. Highway 81 and 63rd in Haysville and a five-story billboard off Interstate Highway 35 next to the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.

Plans are underway to add a new billboard at the intersection of 30th and Lorraine in Hutchinson. “We’ll be installing a state-of-the-art digital billboard at this location with the sharpest high definition sign on the market, and it will have the wow factor,” said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “It’s our goal to upgrade all our current billboards to the latest technology in the next few years.”

Those interested in ad placement on the billboards can contact (888) 520-SIGN or (620) 500-SIGN. Learn more at www.ideatekmedia.com.