Hutchinson man charged for kidnapping and assault

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 46-year-old man made an initial court appearance after being arrested Monday on a warrant for serious charges from earlier this year.

Charles David Ford in charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, he is accused of taking or confining the victim by force, threat or deception to possibly inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim. This reported to have occurred on Jan. 7.

The charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on Feb. 4 and involved the same victim. He apparently put her in fear of her safety when he attempted to strike her with his pickup.

With the charges filed, his case moves to a waiver-status on May 3. He remains jailed on a $45,000 bond.