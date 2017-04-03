Sheriff asks for help to find convicted Kansas felon

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are asking the public to assist in locating convicted felon 39-year-old Dennis J. Streiner on a parole violation.

Streiner has convictions for burglary, forgery, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and numerous DUI convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He is a white male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792- 1300 or 888-305- 1300.