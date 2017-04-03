Police: Kansas armed robbery suspect wore overalls

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to find a suspect.

Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery call at a Dollar General in the 1900 Block of East 13th Street North in Wichita, according to the police online media briefing.

The employee told police a suspect, described as an unknown black male in his 40s, 5-foot- ten inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, had a gun and demanded money. The employee gave him money from the cash register and he fled on foot.

The suspect was wearing tan mechanics overalls, a black stocking cap, black gloves and sun glasses, according to police.

The possible suspect vehicle is a small black SUV. There were no injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call police.