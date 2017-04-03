Man sentenced; admitted using note to rob Kansas bank

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Prairie Village, Kan., according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Darrell Hunter, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. He admitted that on Dec. 26, 2014, he robbed United Missouri Bank at 6900 Mission Road in Prairie Village

In his plea, Hunter admitted he entered the bank and asked for a deposit slip. He wrote on the slip, “This is a robbery I got a gun put the money in the bag.” He put the money in a duffle bag and left the bank.

Beall commended the FBI, the Prairie Village Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt for their work on the case.