Man convicted in lewd and lascivious case scheduled for hearing on drug charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 37-year-old man who is serving time for violating the offender registration act after he was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary faces a preliminary hearing on drug charges.

Erik Lamunyon is charged with possession of methamphetamine and personal use drug paraphernalia for crimes on Sept. 30, 2016. He is scheduled for hearing in front of Judge Joe McCarville.

Lamunyon was convicted for exposing himself to two boys, with the alleged crimes occurring on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009. He also was convicted on the battery charge and burglary count.