Introduction of new Fire Chief at City Council meeting Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — During the Tuesday Hutchinson City Council meeting, the new Hutchinson Fire Chief will be introduced.

Steven Beer has been serving as the Assistant Fire Chief of Operations for a department in Wisconsin.

He served in a variety of roles with the department, including Paramedic, Paramedic/Lieutenant, Captain, and Battalion Chief before being promoted to the Assistant Fire Chief of Operations in 2010.

He replaces Kim Forbes, who retired in November of 2016 after 40 years of service with the department.

Beer starts his duties with the Hutchinson Fire Department this month.