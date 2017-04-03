Four arrested on meth related charges Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people were arrested just after 8 p.m. Sunday on drug related charges. Police had gotten reports of drug activity in the 800 block of East 3 rd. They responded and made contact with 30-year-old Joshua Stucky. He gave audible and written consent to search the premises where they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in what they says was a sellers quantity.

Also arrested was 38-year-old Stephanie Ridley. She and Stucky are both charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and personal use drug paraphernalia.

23-year-old Jose Padilla Parra was jailed for possession of methamphetamine, interference with law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia and 35-year-old Nathan D. Newton was arrested for possession of meth and drug para. Newton is free on bond with the other three remain jailed where they made a first appearance in court Monday morning and told of the potential charges.

The three jailed will be back in court next Monday for the reading of any formal charges, while Newton should make an appearance in court later in the week.