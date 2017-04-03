Amber Alert victim may have traveled through Kansas; spotted in Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE. – Law enforcement authorities in Nebraska are now investigating a report that the victim and suspect of a Tennessee Amber Alert were in Kearney on Sunday.

Security cameras images matched photos of Tad Cummins, 50, and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, according to a social media report from police.

They are possibly driving a red pickup or could still be using the Silver 2015 Nissan Rogue listed in the Amber Alert, according to police.

The girl and her teacher were reported missing on March 13 from Culleoka, a Tennessee community about 60 miles south of Nashville. They were spotted in Oklahoma City late last week and may have driven through Kansas.

Police asked anyone that sees them to Call 911 and to use caution as the suspect had possession of two handguns.