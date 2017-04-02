Sunday earthquake shakes portions of Kansas

BARBER COUNTY – A small earthquake shook portions of Kansas on Sunday.

The quake just before 6:15p.m. measured 2.8 and was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency recorded 7 earthquakes in March including a 2.9 quake Thursday near Belle Plaine. The USGS also recorded 6 earthquakes in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Sunday’s quake.